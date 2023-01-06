Brooklyn Beckham may have announced his Sunday roast was “Michelin style” during his Instagram tutorial with chef Kevin Lee this week, but that didn’t stop the criticism pouring in.

Fans slammed the 23-year-old for the amount he spent on the traditional U.K. dinner — which consisted of aged beef, vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes — as well as how undercooked the meat seemed to be.

Others picked up on how much butter Beckham used to prepare the beef and the veg, with some commenting on the fact that there’s a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. right now.

The Daily Mail then confirmed it was, in fact, a pricey cut of meat, as they got in touch with some butchers, who said it “appeared to be a five kilo cut of 28 day dry aged sirloin which would be worth between £200 (around $325 CAD) and £300 ($488) at a meat market.”

Due to a global milk shortage, butter has also shot up in price.

Despite the criticism, one person who will always have Beckham’s back is his mom, Victoria.

The fashionista posted the video on her Instagram Story, writing: “I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister,” the Independent reported.

Appearing to poke fun at her son’s critics, the Spice Girls singer quipped, “(It’s rare people not raw [cry-laughing emoji].”

One person had posted, “Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing 😒” as another added, “A good vet could bring that back to life 🤢”

A third person complained, “Such a waste, while others are starving to death. Where it’s the dislike button?”

Another said, “That’s just a reckless amount of butter for that much meat 🤦‍♂️” as a further social media user wrote, “Recipe ‘how to cook butter'”

One person added, “If all the butter/oil/salt in this meal doesn’t make you ill …… Eating the raw (it’s raw, not rare) beef will 🤢”