Tom Hanks can currently be seen in the new film “A Man Called Otto”, in which one of his co-stars is his own son, Truman Hanks, playing a younger version of Hanks’ titular Otto.

During an interview with The Sun, Hanks waded into the recent “nepo baby” debate by defending his son’s casting.

“Look, this is a family business,” said Hanks in the interview.

“This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in,” he continued.

“If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year,” Hanks explained.

Ultimately, Hanks pointed out, whether or not it works will always be apparent onscreen.

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not,” he continued. “That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

Hanks’ comments come just after the 2:14 mark in the video above.