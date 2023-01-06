James Gunn is a very busy guy.

On Thursday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and new DC Studios co-CEO revealed that he’s already a good chunk of the way through writing a brand new DC TV series.

“My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show,” he said in a tweet.

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

He also shared how busy he is in post-production on the third “Guardians” film, including doing reference acting for the animation on the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Gunn didn’t give any additional details about the unnamed DC series, though it wouldn’t be his first time writing a show for the studio.

Last year, the director premiered his “The Suicide Squad” spin-off “Peacemaker”, starring John Cena, which aired on HBO Max to acclaim from fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran are hard at work developing a brand new plan for the future of the DC universe on-screen, with projects like “Wonder Woman 3” already taken off the table, and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman cancelled.