Breakout "Normal People" star Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the "Gladiator" sequel.

Ridley Scott is back with the second part of his blockbuster film “Gladiator.”

Paul Mescal, who starred in “Normal People,” is reportedly in negotiations to lead the sequel of the Oscar-winning film “Gladiator,” which will once again be directed by Scott, reports Deadline.

“I’m already having [the next] ‘Gladiator’ written now,” Scott told Empire magazine in 2021. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, “Gladiator” will be ready to go.

Scott will co-produce through Red Wagon Entertainment alongside Scott Free President Michael Pruss, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher. The story was written by David Scarpa. Paramount will develop the film, according to Deadline.

The new movie comes after the widely praised 2002 blockbuster “Gladiator”, which took in over $460 million worldwide and had 12 Academy Award nominations, winning five of them, including Best Picture.

Mescal achieves a significant milestone with “Gladiator” after making his acting debut in the Hulu series “Normal People”, for which he received a BAFTA award and an Emmy nomination. Following “Normal People”, the actor was cast in a number of noteworthy festival films, including “The Lost Daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal and “Aftersun” by Charlotte Wells.