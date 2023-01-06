Click to share this via email

Singer Celine Dion at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, September 18, 2019.Dion says she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder, prompting the beloved Canadian singer to postpone and cancel some upcoming tour dates.

Celine Dion’s fans are coming to her defense.

The singer’s fans were outraged when the multiple Grammy-winning artist was excluded from The Rolling Stone‘s The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. They were so incensed, a group of fans took to carrying picket signs and protesting in front of the outlet’s office.

The Rolling Stone reports fans sang and carried signs that read “How Can You Forget Celine?”, “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Is No Longer By Herself,” and “Rolling Stone Is Stoned”.

Celine Dion fans protest outside of Rolling Stone’s offices after the publication left her out of their ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list. pic.twitter.com/yIQDrwfaSQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2023

The group appear to be organized under the name the Red Heads, a fan group for Dion who operate on the Instagram account @celinedionaddicts_official.

French Canadian broadcaster Julie Snyder also appeared among the group, holding a microphone.

“She’s won Oscar, Grammy, American Music Awards,” Snyder told Rolling Stone’s Ilana Woldenberg. “You forgot her! You’re stoned guys, it’s OK!”

Singers named on the list include Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Adele, and Beyoncé among others.