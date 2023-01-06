Lenny Kravitz will flex his acting chops while starring opposite Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding". Out June 29.

Lenny Kravitz has a New Year gift for his fans.

Kravitz posted a photo on social media that has caught the attention of many. Kravitz posted a photo of himself in which he poses naked in the sea.

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining ‘Magic Mike’ With Daughter Zoe’s Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

In the photo, Lenny can be seen with his back to the camera for half of his body. Part of his toned back are visible. He is submerged more than halfway up his thighs in calm water.

“New birth,” he captioned the photo.

Not sure if this is the same location where he took his Christmas photo.

Kravitz’s proclamation of renewal comes during a busy year as on Jan. 27, he will star in the Prime Video film “Shotgun Wedding.”

The movie also features Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez.