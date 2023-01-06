For British actor and comedian James Corden, hosting “The Late Late Show” is like performing.

Beginning in 2015, Corden has been in charge of CBS’s late-night program for seven years. He declared in April 2022 that he would stop hosting the show in the spring of 2023, after 1,250 episodes.

In a recent interview with NBC10 Boston’s “Hub Today,” Corden was questioned about his transition from acting to hosting.

“I guess I see it all as a performance, really. I see it all as a character that I’m sort of playing.”

“Like, it would be odd if I got home and opened the fridge and was like, ‘Look who’s here tonight! Stick around, we’ll be right back,’ Corden added in an animated tone.

In the six-episode dark comedy, Corden plays Michelin-starred chef Jamie, whose life suddenly implodes after learning terrible secrets about his expectant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling).

Earlier this week, Corden broke down in tears while reliving the conversation he had with his 11-year-old son that led to his decision to leave “The Late Late Program” during a guest appearance on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show.

“Look, it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something… [when] I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he said, with tears in his eyes.