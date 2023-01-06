Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to oversharing, but the royals are a little much even for her.

In an Instagram, video posted Friday, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star jokingly dragged Prince Harry over all the personal info in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

“How much more? Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” she asked. “Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William.”

“We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals?” she continued. “We understand that s**t went down. It’s family stuff, like it’s gonna be crazy. I mean, it’s just so funny.”

She then began thinking up different names for the memoir, coming up with “Dirty Harry Laundry”, before remembering her own infamous line from “Real Housewives”

“Mention it all! Oh my God. Harry should have named his book ‘Mention It All.’ Mention. It. All. I’m dying,” she said.

That got Frankel going enough to change her tune about Harry sharing too much.

“Now I’m really leaning in. Say more so I can say more,” she joked. “Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next.”

Frankel added, “I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it. I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough.”

In Spare, which is out Jan. 10, Harry shares many new details about his contentious relationship with brother Prince William, father King Charles and more.