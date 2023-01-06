Click to share this via email

Tristan Thompson is mourning his mom, with ex Khloé Kardashian by his side.

On Friday, People reported that the Canadian NBA star’s mother Andrea died at her home in Toronto on Thursday due to a heart attack.

Thompson and Kardashian, who was reportedly close with Andrea, flew to Toronto to be with his family in their time of grief.

On Instagram, Thompson has regularly shared tributes to his mother, including in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post last year.

Thompson and Kardashian share two children, True and a 5-month-old son whose name is yet to be revealed. He also shares 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.