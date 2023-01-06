Click to share this via email

Chris Evans is a real jokester.

On Friday, the “Captain America” star shared a video on his Instagram Story of all the times he and girlfriend Alba Baptista pranked throughout the last year.

“A look back at 2022,” he captioned the video.

Chris Evans/Instagram

In the video, Evans and Baptista each take turns catching each other by surprise and giving each other a fright.

Evans is doing laundry before getting scared in one of the clips, whole Baptista gets so scared at one point that she drops her phone.

Another clip has Evans given such a fright he falls to the floor laughing.

Finally, in the last clip, sensing something might be around the corner, Baptista hesitates before walking through a doorway, only for Evans to scare her anyway.

Word about Evans and Baptista dating first emerged back in November, with reports that they had already been dating for over a year.

Last year, Baptista starred in the film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.