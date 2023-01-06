Billy Bush meant no ill will.

Earlier on Friday, The Daily Beast published leaked audio of the “Extra” host, recorded during an Oct. 31 taping, in which he is heard making a lewd joke about Kendall Jenner.

Now, a source tells Page Six, “There was no malicious intent on Bush’s part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process.”

The source also noted that the leaked audio was not authorized.

In the recording, Bush is heard joking, “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies,” referring to Jenner’s “Toy Story”-themed Halloween costume lsat year.

A spokesperson for “Extra”‘s production company told Page Six, “As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

In the actual broadcast on Oct. 31, a different version of Bush’s remark did make it to air.

“It’s going to be hard to see ‘Toy Story’ the same way ever again,” he said. “Kendall saddled up as the redheaded cowgirl Jessie, complete with a crop top, chaps and denim shorts.”

Jenner has not yet commented on the controversy.