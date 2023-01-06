Click to share this via email

A boundary-breaking Pakistani film will be getting a wider audience.

On Friday, Deadline reported that the award-winning “Joyland”, a film with LGBTQ themes, will be receiving a theatrical release in the U.S.

Distributor Oscilloscope picked up the film, which had its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won both a Jury Prize and the Queer Palm.

It also made history by becoming Pakistan’s first film to get on the Academy’s longest for Best International feature.

“Joyland” tells the story of the youngest son in a very traditional Pakistani family, who gets a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque act, where he befriends the headstrong trans woman who runs it all.

The film is written and directed by Saim Sadiq, and stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. It is also executive produced by Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

“Joyland” will be released run theatres later this year.