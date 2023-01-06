You can count on several more return trips to Pandora.

On the latest episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace”, director James Cameron revealed that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will break even at the box office, which will mean more sequels.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” he said. “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years.”

So far, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster has earned more than $1.5 billion worldwide, beating “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the top-grossing film of 2022.

“The point is we’re going to be okay,” Cameron continued. “I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for ‘Avatar 3,’ which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic. And then ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5’ are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Back in November, Cameron had told GQ that “The Way of Water” would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” in order to break even, which many pegged at around $2 billion.

Speaking to Wallace, though, the director clarified, “I never actually gave it a number. I said it would has to be among the highest-grossing films in history and somebody else applied that number and it got picked up. The number is actually less.”

Sources told Variety earlier this week that the true break even point was closer to $1.4 billion, which “The Way of Water” has already crossed.