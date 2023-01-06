The “Teen Mom” community is mourning Taylor Lewis.

According to In Touch, the “Teen Mom 2” alum died at a hotel in North Carolina on Thursday. She was 29-years-old.

Haylee Lewis, Taylor’s sister, confirmed the sad news to In Touch, and said that the cause of death remains unknown, adding that police are investigating a possible homicide.

“I’ve been speaking with detectives too, and they are saying they saw footage of two men with Taylor in the hotel room,” she said, adding that her sister’s body was found by a housekeeper “hours later.”

Taylor was former friends with “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans, and upon hearing the news of her death, Evans shared a post on Facebook mourning her loss.

“Taylor what happened?! We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hangout with,” she wrote, going on to add, “I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers #SweetAngel #RIP.”

Evans added of a time Taylor had reached out to her, “I feel awful for not answering her in March 2022, but I felt like she wasn’t doing her best.”

In another post on her Facebook page, Evans wrote, “If your friends message you, just respond back. See how they are doing, check up on them.”