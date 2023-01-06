Cate Blanchett is auditioning for the role of Viola Davis’ co-star.

On Thursday night, the “Tár” actress presented Davis with the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards, delivering a fawning speech about the “Woman King” star.

“There’s some actors that you aspire to be, there’s some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you.Viola Davis is all three,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Make no mistake, this is actually not a speech,” Blanchett continued, “it’s kind of an audition because I’m auditioning tonight for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has.

She joked, “I’m Australian; I make a really good little coffee and, actually, I know how she takes it. It’s a black decaf, little bit of oat milk and a dash of cinnamon. I think I’m in.”

“I don’t have an idea but I just want to work with you,” Blanchett said. “I’m selfish. I want some of Viola’s emotional power. I want some of her stardust, her effortless technical mastery and her constant access to the flaws that makes her characters so painfully human.

“I want some of her dignity, her grace, her old soul depth. And I want to look as fabulous as she looks in red on the red carpet,” she went on. “I want her deep throated, sometimes joyous, but always knowing, laugh. I want some of her sass. I want some of her ass. I just want some all of this to rub off on me, and I know I’m not alone. I know I’m joining a really, really long line, but I’m dogged and I’ll wait. It’s kind of creepy, but I will wait.”

Davis responded, “Oh Cate, I would love to work with you,. But you can’t have my ass.”

Blanchett was also at the awards to receive a trophy of her own, the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her work in “Tár”, presented by Jamie Lee Curtis.