It wouldn’t be “Sister Act” without Maggie Smith.

On Friday, Whoopi Goldberg appeared on the “Loose Women” talk show, and when she was asked about the planned “Sister Act 3”, she brought up the legendary actress.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Says Script For ‘Sister Act 3’ Is In

“I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can’t do it with anybody but you,” Goldberg said, appealing directly to the 88-year-old.

“So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do,” she continued. “But we don’t want to do it without you, Maggie.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Which Celebs She Wants To Star In ‘Sister Act 3’

Smith co-starred in both 1992’s “Sister Act” and the 1993 sequel, along with Goldberg.

She most recently reprised her role as Violet Grantham in last year’s “Downton Abbey: A New Era”.

Disney announced that “Sister Act 3” was in the works back in 2020, with plans to release the film on the Disney+ streaming service.