It’s over once more for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

On Saturday, Us Weekly reported that the on-again, off-again couple, who got back together in February 2020, have split up after spending the holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” and inside told the outlet.

The continued, “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Jenner and Scott, who share 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a baby son, first began dating in 2017. They broke up in September 2019 before getting back together months later.

Over the holidays, Jenner spent time with her daughter, as well as friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou, in Aspen.

Back in December, attended Scott’s performance in Miami at an event hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich, putting on some PDA before he went onstage.