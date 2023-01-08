Now that Hugh Jackman has confirmed that he’ll be reprising Wolverine in the next “Deadpool” movie, he’s shedding some light on the gruelling training he’ll be undertaking for the role.

Jackman, 54, first began playing the mutant superhero in 2000’s “X-Men”, with the tentatively titled “Deadpool 3” to mark his 10th time playing the role.

During a recent interview with “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace”, the Australian actor detailed the intense level of training required, which he estimates will consume half a year.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Has Split Two Pairs Of Pants While Bulking Up To Play Wolverine Again: ‘The Protein Shakes Are Starting To Kick In Fast’

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” Jackman said of bulking up for the role, as reported by Complex.

“So we have six months from when I finish [‘The Music Man’] to when I start filming,” he continued.

“And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months,” Jackman explained.