Adam Rich, best known for his role in the 1970s-era TV series “Eight is Enough”, has died at age 54.

A family member confirmed to TMZ that Rich died Saturday in his Los Angeles-area home.

While the family member didn’t reveal a cause of death, a law enforcement source tells the outlet that Rich was discovered lifeless by someone who visited his home, and that foul play is not suspected.

Rich was just 8 years old when he was cast as youngest son Nicholas Bradford in family drama “Eight is Enough”, a TV hit that ran from 1977 until 1981.

Actors of the television series “Eight is Enough”: Dick Van Patten (top), (bottom, L-R) Grant Goodeve, Adam Rich and Willie Aames. (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

During the mid- to late-1970s, Rich was among the most popular child actors in Hollywood after getting his start in TV commercials for brands including Betty Crocker and Nabisco.

In addition to “Eight is Enough”, Rich’s television credits included such series as “The Six Million Dollar Man”, “The Love Boat”, “Fantasy Island”, “CHiPs”, “Silver Spoons”, “St. Elsewhere”, “Baywatch”, “Small Wonder” and “Code Red”.

Rich stepped back from acting in the 1990s, but returned in front of the camera for a cameo in the David Spade-starring comedy “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” in 2003.