Even though it ended its run more than a decade ago, Reba McEntire’s sitcom “Reba” remains beloved by fans.

In a recent interview with E! News to promote her new Lifetime movie “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer”, the country music icon was asked whether she and Melissa Peterman — who appears in “The Hammer” and was also her co-star in “Reba” — discussed the possibility of a reboot.

“We talked about that a lot,” McEntire said. “I don’t think that’s ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days.”

During the run of “Reba” from 2001 until 2007, McEntire and Peterman forged a close friendship that continued long after the show ended.

“She’s easy to break character and get me to laugh. She’s always trying to break me and she does it a lot,” McEntire said of Peterman.

“We love to act together, we love to hang out together,” she added. “We rented a house and all of us we’re in the house together — my bunch and Melissa — and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie.”