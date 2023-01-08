Could Brad Pitt be preparing to ride off into the sunset?

That’s the report coming from Page Six, which quotes a source close to the “Bullet Train” star claiming that Pitt is preparing to step back from Hollywood following his sale of a majority stake in his production company, Plan B, which has produced films ranging from “The Big Short” to the recent Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde”.

“Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what ‘semi-retirement’ looks like for him,” said the source.

However, the source clarified, while Pitt is scaling back his production work, he’s still planning to maintain his busy acting career.

“One thing he’s decided is that he will likely continue acting,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source indicated that Pitt may even be looking to exit the U.S. entirely.

“He is considering leaving Hollywood and moving to France and doing his vineyard and art and making furniture,” that source explained. “He just wants to live in peace.”

That source also insisted Pitt had no intention of packing it in as an actor. “He is not leaving Hollywood,” the source added.