Damar Hamlin is cheering his team on from his hospital bed. Hamlin took to Twitter Sunday to share his support for his teammates on the Buffalo Bills during their game against the New England Patriots.

Sharing a video of one of his game-day entrances, the 24-year-old safety tweeted, “GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙.”

In another tweet, Hamlin shared a photo from the hospital, which saw the football star making the heart symbol with his hands while rocking a “Love For Damar” shirt, emblazoned with his jersey number, 3.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

“GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills💙,” the tweet read.

Ahead of the team’s match Sunday, the Bills honored their teammate by running out of the tunnel and onto the field holding flags with Hamlin’s number 3.

Before the singing of the national anthem, the announcer shared a special message on behalf of the Buffalo Bills organization.

“Throughout this week, the entire Western New York community, NFL family and people around the world have been praying for Damar Hamlin,” the announcer said. “Damar’s amazing recovery has lifted our collective spirits and we are forever grateful for the love and support Damar’s family and friends, and our organization have received. Today we celebrate Damar’s recovery, our love for Damar and our gratitude. Please rise and show your support as only Bills mafia can.”

Prior to kick-off, the Bills players, coaches and fans were all on their feet and amped as an image of Hamlin was shown on the screens around the field. The Bills also honored their teammate with number 3 patches on their uniforms.

Fans also entered the stadium holding red hearts with Hamlin’s number 3, and various people attending the game wore his jersey as a sign of support.

Additionally, during the game, some of Hamlin’s teammates waved “Pray For Damar” flags while on the sidelines.

The game comes one day after Hamlin returned to social media to give his supporters the first personal update, thanking fans for their “overwhelming” support and flashing a wide smile!

On Saturday, Hamlin posted a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote from Dr. Timothy Pritts, who said doctors told Hamlin he “won the game of life” after he woke up and asked who won the Bills-Bengals game.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾,” the second-year NFL pro wrote in his caption. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong.”

For more on Hamlin and his road to recovery, check out the video below.

