Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) talks with Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Harry is addressing the sexual assault allegations against his uncle, Prince Andrew.

In his new book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex refers to the scandal whilst writing about his security situation after he and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties.

“Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” he writes, according to The Post.

“People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offenses weren’t one of them.”

The Duke of York denied allegations claiming that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre on three occasions when she was 17.

Prince Harry also speaks about being cut off financially by his father, King Charles.

“He was also my boss, my banker, my auditor and the administrator of my money for my entire adult life,” he added.