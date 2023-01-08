Click to share this via email

Congratulations are in order for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, who are expecting baby number three.

According to People, the “Homeland” actress, 43, and the “Black Hawk Down” star, 47, will be expanding their brood in 2023.

The couple are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes will be up for a Golden Globe Award on Tuesday, Jan. 10, thanks to her role in “Fleishman Is in Trouble”.

Meanwhile, Dancy previously reacted to his wife’s one-night stand comments during an interview with SiriusXM’s Michelle Collins.