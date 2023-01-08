Prince Harry continues to tell his truth. The Duke of Sussex opened up in yet another revealing interview on Sunday and shared some details surrounding the stories from his forthcoming memoir, Spare.

Harry, 38, sat down with Anderson Cooper on Sunday’s “60 Minutes” and reflected on his falling out with his family and his many memories of emotional turmoil from his life inside the Royal Family.

From his family maligning his wife, Meghan Markle, to his memories of struggling to cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry didn’t hold back in his candid reflection on the family drama that’s driven a wedge in the Royal Family. Here’s a look at some of the biggest revelations from his “60 Minutes” sit-down.

Not Getting Invited to Fly With Family Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death

While he and Meghan live in the U.S., Harry was in London back in September for a charity event when it was announced that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had been placed under emergency medical watch at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“I asked my brother, I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And a couple hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together. A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats,” Harry says, adding, “I was not invited.”

Because he was not invited, and thus was forced to find his own last-minute accommodations to get to Balmoral Castle on his own, he was too late to say goodbye. The Queen had died before he was able to say goodbye. However, he did sit with her after she passed.