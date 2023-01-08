Lizzo is sharing her thoughts on cancel culture.
The “Truth Hurts” singer took to social media on Sunday, Jan. 8 to discuss the controversial topic with her fans.
“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” she wrote.
“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”
Lizzo added, “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”
The Grammy-winner has never been shy about speaking out on what she believes in.
Lizzo recently shut down sexualization criticism and accusations her music is for a “white audience”.