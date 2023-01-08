Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo is sharing her thoughts on cancel culture.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to social media on Sunday, Jan. 8 to discuss the controversial topic with her fans.

READ MORE: Lizzo Gets Emotional About Owning A Mansion After Sleeping In Cars: ‘It’s A Milestone’

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” she wrote.

This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems. — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 8, 2023

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”

Lizzo added, “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

READ MORE: Lizzo On ‘Milestone’ Of Buying Lavish Home 10 Years After Couch Surfing, Sleeping In Her Car

The Grammy-winner has never been shy about speaking out on what she believes in.

Lizzo recently shut down sexualization criticism and accusations her music is for a “white audience”.