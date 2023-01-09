Prince Harry didn’t hold back when sharing an update on his relationship with his family members in a new interview with ITV News’ Tom Bradby that aired Sunday.

Harry, who is set to officially release his tell-all memoir Spare on Tuesday, despite it already being out in Spain, said of his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction to Meghan, “Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in,” People reported.

Despite this, Harry insisted William never tried to “dissuade” him from marrying the former “Suits” actress.

He told Bradby, whom he’s known for more than 20 years, “No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Megan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, ‘this is gonna be really hard for you.’

“And I still to this day, I don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was gonna be.”

Harry went on to talk about the brothers’ relationship when they were younger, recalling: “The older-younger sort of sibling rivalry as such — now is only really becoming, uh, I guess real to me.

“Like, so, okay. For instance, I talk about the relationship between William, myself at Eton. Yeah. And the fact that he didn’t really want to know me.

“And you know, as a younger brother, that sucks. It’s like, come on. Like you left me at Ludgrove, and now I’m here at Eton. Like, hey, let’s, now we’re the same school, let’s go. Um, and he didn’t want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time.”

Harry then spoke about his own kids; Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

He shared, “But now, well, the gap between me and William was very similar to Archie and Lili.

“And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like, ‘no, no, Lily, I need my space. I need my space now.’ I get it. I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling. But in the moment of the time, I didn’t, I didn’t really grasp that.

“I didn’t really realize it. But yes, I’ve always loved my brother. And I think what would be quite shocking or surprising to people is that after our mother died, we were on different paths. Right? Two individuals who experienced a very similar traumatic experience, but dealt with it in two very different ways.”

In his bombshell book, Harry accused William and Kate of encouraging him to wear that Nazi fancy dress party costume which sparked a scandal back in 2005.

He also claimed William physically attacked him in 2019, among numerous other revelations about the royals. See more in the clip below.