Prince Harry is voicing his opinion on his father King Charles’ marriage to Camilla, Queen Consort.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Anderson Cooper for a tell-all new “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night, in which he promoted his new memoir Spare.

Harry wrote about Camilla in the book, with him then telling Cooper, “She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” https://t.co/oBAfNSc2cp pic.twitter.com/2S76o3dzpg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

Harry and Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, had famously referred to Camilla as the third person in her marriage to Charles.

The boys lost their mom when they were ages 15 and 12. She tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana and Charles were married from 1981-1996, before the now-King tied the knot with Camilla in 2005.

Cooper mentioned that in the book, Harry had written that he and William had begged their father not to marry Camilla.

When asked why, Harry said, “We didn’t think it was necessary, we thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person, that surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?

“We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her.”

Harry wrote that Camilla had started campaigning in the British press to pave the way for a marriage, with him saying in the book that maybe she’d be “less dangerous” if she was happy.

As Cooper questioned how she was dangerous, Harry said, “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image.

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In the memoir, Harry accused Camilla, and even his father Charles at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves.

He added that the now-Queen Consort “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”