It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – January 13th, 2023
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez – “Gimme”
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Shakira and Bizarapp – “BZRP Music Sessions #53”
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Adam Lambert – “Holding Out For A Hero”
MONSTA X – “Beautiful Liar”
Brett Kissel – “Never Have I Ever”
Ava Max – “One Of Us”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Chainsmokers and Cheyenne Giles – “Make Me Feel”, Valley – “Throwback Tears”, Alok and James Arthur – “Work With My Love”, SG LEWIS feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres – “Fever Dreamer”, Chico Rose & Afrojack – “Alone Again”, Mokita – “I Can’t Help Myself”, Fuego with Roy Woods & Polimá WestCoast – “Luces”, Mimi Webb – “Red Flags”. Scott Hoying – “Mars”, Savannah Ré with Nonso Amadi -“Closure Remix”, Blanco Brown – “I’ll Never“, Freya Ridings – “Weekends”, Chloe Jane – “Addicted (Crush Club Remix)”
Keep On Your Radar:
Måneskin – RUSH! (ALBUM)
Måneskin’s new body of work RUSH! is set for release on January 20th, 2023.
Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)
Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)
Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.
Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)
The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.
Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)
Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.
Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)
Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.
Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)
Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.
Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)
Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.
Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)
Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)
Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)
Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.