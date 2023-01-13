Click to share this via email

Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Shakira drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – January 13th, 2023

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez – “Gimme”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”

Shakira and Bizarapp – “BZRP Music Sessions #53”

Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”

Adam Lambert – “Holding Out For A Hero”

MONSTA X – “Beautiful Liar”

Brett Kissel – “Never Have I Ever”

Ava Max – “One Of Us”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Chainsmokers and Cheyenne Giles – “Make Me Feel”, Valley – “Throwback Tears”, Alok and James Arthur – “Work With My Love”, SG LEWIS feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres – “Fever Dreamer”, Chico Rose & Afrojack – “Alone Again”, Mokita – “I Can’t Help Myself”, Fuego with Roy Woods & Polimá WestCoast – “Luces”, Mimi Webb – “Red Flags”. Scott Hoying – “Mars”, Savannah Ré with Nonso Amadi -“Closure Remix”, Blanco Brown – “I’ll Never“, Freya Ridings – “Weekends”, Chloe Jane – “Addicted (Crush Club Remix)”

Keep On Your Radar:

Måneskin – RUSH! (ALBUM)

Måneskin’s new body of work RUSH! is set for release on January 20th, 2023.

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)

Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.