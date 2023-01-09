Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent and featured live music, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements, and even a drone show.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” 37-year-old Cuoco captioned photos from the event on her Instagram. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

The mom-to-be wore a hot pink mini dress in honor of her baby girl and shared photos kissing her boyfriend, “Ozark” star Pelphrey, in front of a giant balloon sign that read “Baby Pelphrey.”

There were also nods to Cuoco’s equestrian side with a horse statue on one cake and the drone show featuring a female jockey leaping over a hurdle. Cuoco later shared that the drone show was comprised of 400 drones creating different images in the sky.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first shared they were expecting a baby girl in October 2022. At the time, the “Flight Attendant” star wrote she was “beyond blessed and over the moon” about her baby news.



