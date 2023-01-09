Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!
The Princess of Wales turned 41 on Monday, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort being among those sending well-wishes on social media.
The Monarch’s Twitter account shared a cute pic from Kate’s first visit to Wales since being honoured with her new title.
In the snap, the royal can be seen meeting 2-year-old Charlotte Bunting, who wore a traditional Welsh costume. The adorable youngster gave Kate a bunch of flowers.
🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023
Her mother, Rachel Bunting, told People of the royal’s visit, “She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn’t talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that.”
See more of Kate’s birthday messages, including some from the military groups and charities of which she serves as a patron, below.
We at the Irish Guards wish HRH Catherine The Princess of Wales and Colonel of the Regiment a very Happy Birthday.
Quis Separabit#IrishGuards ☘️💂#HBD #PrincessofWales#RoyalFamily #makingadifference #fightingmicks #Guinness #history #respect pic.twitter.com/CpCrclLhAW
— Irish Guards (@irish_guards) January 9, 2023
Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal). 🎂
Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. 💛 https://t.co/8OKDOd2IHS
— Place2Be (@Place2Be) January 9, 2023
Wishing a very happy birthday to our Joint President, HRH The Princess of Wales from all Scouts. pic.twitter.com/02TS4jCy17
— Scouts (@scouts) January 9, 2023
Happy Birthday to our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/IXJRr4Jned
— National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) January 9, 2023
Happy birthday to Kate, the Princess of Wales.
We hope your day is a joyous one. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/liRuu5lthg
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 9, 2023
A very happy birthday to The Princess of Wales!❤️
On St David's Day in 2022, Her Royal Highness planted a cherry #tree for the #queensgreencanopy at the Blaenavon World Heritage Site in South #Wales🌳 pic.twitter.com/EjpzGnAKw9
— The Queen's Green Canopy (@QGCanopy) January 9, 2023
The Abbey bells are ringing to celebrate the birthday of The Princess of Wales🎈#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/arPVUVJ7UL
— Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) January 9, 2023
Kate’s birthday comes as her brother-in-law Prince Harry continues to speak out about his family in a series of interviews while promoting his tell-all new memoir Spare.