Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!

The Princess of Wales turned 41 on Monday, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort being among those sending well-wishes on social media.

The Monarch’s Twitter account shared a cute pic from Kate’s first visit to Wales since being honoured with her new title.

In the snap, the royal can be seen meeting 2-year-old Charlotte Bunting, who wore a traditional Welsh costume. The adorable youngster gave Kate a bunch of flowers.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton Were ‘Religious’ Viewers Of ‘Suits’ Before Meeting Meghan Markle

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

Her mother, Rachel Bunting, told People of the royal’s visit, “She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn’t talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says It Was ‘Slightly Awkward’ Previously Being A ‘Third Wheel’ To Prince William And Kate Middleton

See more of Kate’s birthday messages, including some from the military groups and charities of which she serves as a patron, below.

Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal). 🎂 Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. 💛 https://t.co/8OKDOd2IHS — Place2Be (@Place2Be) January 9, 2023

Wishing a very happy birthday to our Joint President, HRH The Princess of Wales from all Scouts. pic.twitter.com/02TS4jCy17 — Scouts (@scouts) January 9, 2023

Happy Birthday to our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales.⁠ pic.twitter.com/IXJRr4Jned — National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) January 9, 2023

Happy birthday to Kate, the Princess of Wales. We hope your day is a joyous one. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/liRuu5lthg — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 9, 2023

A very happy birthday to The Princess of Wales!❤️ On St David's Day in 2022, Her Royal Highness planted a cherry #tree for the #queensgreencanopy at the Blaenavon World Heritage Site in South #Wales🌳 pic.twitter.com/EjpzGnAKw9 — The Queen's Green Canopy (@QGCanopy) January 9, 2023

The Abbey bells are ringing to celebrate the birthday of The Princess of Wales🎈#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/arPVUVJ7UL — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) January 9, 2023

Kate’s birthday comes as her brother-in-law Prince Harry continues to speak out about his family in a series of interviews while promoting his tell-all new memoir Spare.