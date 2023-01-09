Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!

The Princess of Wales turned 41 on Monday, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort being among those sending well-wishes on social media.

The Monarch’s Twitter account shared a cute pic from Kate’s first visit to Wales since being honoured with her new title.

In the snap, the royal can be seen meeting 2-year-old Charlotte Bunting, who wore a traditional Welsh costume. The adorable youngster gave Kate a bunch of flowers.

Her mother, Rachel Bunting, told People of the royal’s visit, “She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn’t talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that.”

See more of Kate’s birthday messages, including some from the military groups and charities of which she serves as a patron, below.

Kate’s birthday comes as her brother-in-law Prince Harry continues to speak out about his family in a series of interviews while promoting his tell-all new memoir Spare.