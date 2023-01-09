The predator becomes the prey in the season four trailer for “You.”

Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns as Professor Jonathan Moore in the season 4 trailer for “You,” which aptly features the song “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens.

The beginning of the teaser sees Joe attempting to reconnect with Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle. She quickly shoots down his efforts. “You’re a murderer, Joe,” she tells him. “You’re wrong about me. I’m gonna prove it to you,” he insists.

Joe then travels to London, where he begins embracing his new identity as a professor and laying low, finding himself in the realm of upper-echelon society, whom he refers to as “the most insane, damaged people on Earth: a circle of privileged douchebags.”

‘You’ season 4. (L to R) Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Dario Coates as Connie, Lukas Gage as Adam, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Niccy Lin as Sophie Soo — Netflix Studios

Though he tries to escape his past, Joe’s new lifestyle quickly reverts to his old ways.

“I do miss having someone out there,” Joe narrates as he observes an unsuspecting woman from his apartment window. “Hello,” he continues before trying to stop himself. “No. No. I am not interested. Nope. Not interested. I don’t want to know. Why does the universe keep doing this to me?”

‘You’ season 4. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Bedgley as Joe. — Netflix Studios

Halfway through the trailer, the roles are reversed, and Joe becomes the one with someone lurking after him as he begins to receive shady texts from an unknown number.

“Nice jacket. Brown’s your colour,” reads the first text. “Hello, Joe. Now do I have your attention?” asks another text.

After a few hectic shots of Joe running through a forest and stalking other potential victims, the trailer ends with Joe wishing his London getaway was going much smoother: “I just want my little European holiday back.”

The fourth season of the smash Netflix show will be divided into two parts. Part one, which includes episodes one through five, debuts on the platform on Feb. 9, and part two, which runs episodes six through 10, is set to be available on Mar. 9.