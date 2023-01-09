Click to share this via email

Matty Healy definitely got up, close and personal with his fans in Brighton, U.K. over the weekend.

The 1975 singer sparked an online frenzy after being caught on camera sucking on a girl’s thumb mid-performance as he mingled with the crowd.

Twitter user @kayyculffx shared a clip of the racy moment on Sunday, captioning it: “Matty Healy just sucked my thumb goodnight.”

matty healy just sucked my thumb goodnight pic.twitter.com/z81y4nUvd6 — kayleigh (@kayyculffx) January 8, 2023

She later jokingly apologized to Healy’s parents Denise Welch and Tim Healy, posting:

i’d like to publicly apologise to denise welch and tim healy for making them watch their son suck my thumb last night — kayleigh (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023

Another clip saw him french kissing Twitter user @dntyoumind, as seen in the video posted online.

so matty healy just french kissed me pic.twitter.com/2v06jUZPBS — giulia (@dntyoumind) January 8, 2023

The fan then shared:

idk what’s in the flask, he tasted like red wine cause he was drinking it from a bottle — giulia (@dntyoumind) January 9, 2023

Healy’s saucy on-stage antics come after The Sun reported that the singer had been secretly dating Canadian model and influencer Charlotte Briar D’Alessio after they reportedly met through friends.

He previously dated FKA Twigs for more than two years, but the pair were thought to have split in June 2022.