Shemar Moore breaks some crazy news on an upcoming episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The 52-year-old “Criminal Minds” star has confessed that he is expecting his first child and is now preparing for fatherhood!

“In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” the 52-year-old actor announced to an utterly surprised and celebratory Jennifer Hudson.

Moore explained that the baby is due on Feb. 8, the anniversary of when his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, died.

Hudson showed complete excitement for Moore’s special announcement.

“That is news, and your mama gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven.”

Shemar Moore on the Jennifer Hudson Show — Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Moore admitted that there was a time when he thought fatherhood was out of the question for him.

“I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. …My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Moore’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” interview airs on Thursday, Jan. 26.