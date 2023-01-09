Shemar Moore breaks some crazy news on an upcoming episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The 52-year-old “Criminal Minds” star has confessed that he is expecting his first child and is now preparing for fatherhood!
“In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” the 52-year-old actor announced to an utterly surprised and celebratory Jennifer Hudson.
Moore explained that the baby is due on Feb. 8, the anniversary of when his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, died.
Hudson showed complete excitement for Moore’s special announcement.
“That is news, and your mama gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven.”
Moore admitted that there was a time when he thought fatherhood was out of the question for him.
“I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. …My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”
Moore’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” interview airs on Thursday, Jan. 26.