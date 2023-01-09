“We are deeply butt hurt,” wrote Adam DeVine after Paramount+ canceled the “Workaholics” movie.

DeVine took to Instagram and wrote an emotional message while disclosing the reason that Paramount + gave for not filming the movie.

He also revealed that he is extremely sad for the fans, the crew and the other cast members of “Workaholics.”

“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don’t fit their new “global” strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs,” Devine wrote.

Comedy Central aired “Workaholics” for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. DeVine played the lead role opposite co-creators Blake Anderson and Anders Holm. The series also featured Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe and Erik Griffin.

​