Nelly Furtado is making a triumphant comeback.

After taking a break from performing for five years, the singer made a comeback at Australia’s Beyond the Valley music festival with a jam-packed 35-minute set.

The six-song setlist included Furtado’s greatest hits including “I’m Like a Bird”, “Maneater” and “Promiscuous”. House music producer Dom Dolla joined the performance for “Say It Right” as well as a remixed cover of Timbaland’s “Give It To Me”, while SG Lewis collaborated with the duo for “All Good Things (Come to an End)” reports Rolling Stone.

The last time Furtado held center stage was in 2017, while on tour to promote her sixth album The Ride, though she made a surprise appearance at Drake’s OVO Presents All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto last year.

“Thank goodness I’m a nice, humble, well-spoken [person], I like to deal with people the right way, because that’s the only way that you could get this next person to come out of the house to do what they’re about to do right now,” Drake teased the audience as he introduced Furtado with lyrics from her iconic songs. “I don’t care how loud you sang tonight, right now, I need you to sing as loud as you can because this right here took a lot… This next person’s changed my life so much, I love her so much.”