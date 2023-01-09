Best wedding gift ever.

When Brad Pitt and his (now) ex-wife Angelina Jolie were filming their 2005 picture “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” back in 2003, Pitt admitted that he once crashed a wedding celebration.

During an interview, Pitt disclosed and said: “I have crashed a wedding party. It was on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. [Smith].” We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it. [Laughs].”

Pitt and Jolie play a boring upper middle class married couple in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. The film also established Pitt and Jolie’s personal relationship in addition to being a box office success.

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce two years after their marriage.