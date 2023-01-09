UK audiences were tuned out of Prince Harry’s ITV interview.

While his landmark Oprah interview with his wife Meghan Markle drew 11.1 million viewers, via Deadline, his interview with ITV failed to meet those numbers. According to overnights.tv, an underwhelming 4.1 million viewers tuned in, with a peak of 4.5 million.

It failed to beat out competition like drama “Happy Valley” which comfortably drew in 5.2 million viewers during the same time slot.

Despite the lower viewership numbers than expected, the interview did contain numerous bombshell revelations including claims he suffered post-traumatic stress dreams about his mother, claims of “briefings, leakings and plantings” from the royal family against him and Markle, as well as accusations Prince William didn’t like her due to her being an “American actress, divorced and biracial.”

Harry followed up the ITV interview with a sit-down talk with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” and is set to speak on “Good Morning America” and “The Late Show”.

The appearances come ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday.