Many actors would surrender a limb to be part of the “Star Wars” film and television franchise, Nicolas Cage is making it known that he is not among them.

Cage made that crystal clear during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment‘s Kevin Polowy, in which he confirmed that Pedro Pascal — star of “The Mandalorian” and Cage’s co-star in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — attempted to “recruit” him into the “Star Wars” cinematic universe.

“No is the answer, and I’m not really down,” Cage insisted.

“I’m a Trekkie, man… I’m on the Enterprise,” he added. “That’s where I roll.”

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal). "I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll… I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023

Cage continued by demonstrating his Trekkie cred.

“I grew up watching [William] Shatner,” he shared.

“I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages],” he added.

“To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel,” Cage opined. “You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that.”

He concluded by declaring, “I’m not in the ‘Star Wars’ family. I’m in the ‘Star Trek’ family.”