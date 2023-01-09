Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne disclosed in an interview that his kids haven’t seen his superhit “Fantastic Beasts” film series.

Redmayne is married to Hannah Bagshawe and the couple share two children — Iris Mary, 6, and Luke Richard Bagshawe, 4.

Narrating a funny incident, Redmayne disclosed and said: “No, they haven’t. They’ve seen a bit of the trailer. They both asked, ‘Daddy, are you a wizard?’ Which is tricky because one of the perks of the job is that you get to do these cool things and be an interesting dad. You want to say yes, but you also don’t want to lie to your children, so in the moment, I said, ‘Sort of’.”

David Yates is the director of the “Fantastic Beasts” movie series, a prequel to the “Harry Potter” books and movies. It is the second film series in the Wizarding World shared by universe media franchise.

Redmayne also once shared how his children took to him playing a dark role in “The Good Nurse.”

“They also thought that I was playing the good nurse, then they caught a glimpse of the trailer for the film, which again is horrific parenting, and they realized quite promptly that I was not the good nurse,” he said.