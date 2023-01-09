Rooney Mara did not enjoy the experience of filming the 2010 “A Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. Before she had a chance to truly establish herself as an actor, her experience working on the movie nearly put an end to her promising career.

Mara didn’t really disclose what happened on the sets of the film but she did mention that it was “not a good experience.”

“A few years before “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”, I had done a “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake, which was not a good experience,” Mara said. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it. It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do. So after making that film, I kind of decided, ‘Ok, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’”

Mara made her acting debut in the 2005 horror movie “Urban Legends: Bloody Mary” before moving on to largely drama roles in movies like “Her,” “Carol,” and “Nightmare Alley.”

She received two Oscar nominations for her roles in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Carol.” Most recently, she may be seen on “Women Talking.”