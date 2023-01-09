Zoë Kravitz may be a modern style icon but she admits she wasn’t always so fashionable.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the 34-year-old “Batman” star answered a whole bunch of questions, including what was her worst style moment.

“In my early 20s, I was very into vests, and I would wear them with leggings and boots,” she said. “I was very confused. Recently, I saw some old photos and I said, “Who let me do this?” I looked like Peter Pan’s psychotic cousin.”

Kravitz also recalled her best birthday, “I think I was turning 10, and we were in the Bahamas with my dad’s part of the family and my mother couldn’t make it. When we arrived at the birthday party, there was a big box in the middle of the room. I opened the box, and my mom came out!”

When asked how long her mom was in the box, Kravtiz laughed, “That’s a good question. I don’t know.”

She continued, “My dad got me a puppy once. It wasn’t in a box and it also wasn’t the puppy I wanted, which sounds like a bratty thing to say, but he got me one of those hairless dogs—the Chinese crested [hairless kind] because he was afraid about shedding. I actually grew to love it. His name was Ramone. I was like ‘He’s kind of funny looking, like Johnny Ramone from The Ramones.'”

The actress also shared where she had her first kiss.

“My first kiss was in my father’s house in Miami,” Kravitz said. “My dad had a very psychedelic house—it looked like Austin Powers’s house. There was this cubby-sized room that was furry. And this kid, I don’t remember his name, but we kissed. And I remember, whenever I would go back in that little cubby room, I would replay [the kiss] in my head over and over again.”