Andy Cohen is hoping for Lisa Rinna’s return.

After “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress announced she would be leaving the Bravo show, the TV host reacted to the news on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

“This is a big, this is a big reshuffle of the deck. First you’ve gotta give props to Lisa Rinna for being, by the way, eight years. I was surprised when she said it was the longest job she’s ever had. But, but then I wasn’t because eight years on a series for an actor,” the well-known “Real Housewives” fan praised. “I mean, she’s a working actor. She’s been an actor for, you know, usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years.”

Rinna joined the show in its fifth season in 2014 and was involved with one of the show’s most iconic fights, where she threw a wine glass at her co-star Kim Richards. That wasn’t the only popular moment the 59-year-old contributed to the show’s culture.

“Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the gifs she’s generated,” Cohen explained. “Think of all of the, I remember when [Diane von Furstenberg] came out with a book, and I think she called it Own It. And I was like, ‘oh, Lisa Rinna says…’ I was like telling DVF. I was like, that’s Lisa Rinna’s thing.”

Ultimately the host was hopeful that this departure was more of a “pause”, similar to Tamra Judge’s brief hiatus from the show in 2020.

“I’ve talked to Tamra about this a lot. Tamra, ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘you know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back.’ So I just hope that Lisa will humour us and comes back,” he continued.

“I do hope that, this is a pause, because I always enjoyed Lisa Rinna on my TV,” he added.