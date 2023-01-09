Hugh Jackman posted a couple of photos on Instagram where he can be seen all smiles while relishing a burger. What’s more interesting to see is Jackman’s caption on the picture.

“There’s always that one person who thinks the “no personal photos” rule doesn’t apply to them. #theson,” Jackman captioned his photo.

Does the hashtag mean, his son or his film “The Son?” Well, he didn’t disclose.

Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are parents to two children — 22-year-old son Oscar Maximilian and daughter Ava Eliot, 17.

The couple met on the set of the Australian series “Correlli” in 1995 and tied the knot the following year. They adopted their daughter Ava in 2005 and their son Oscar in 2000.

Jackman is best known for portraying Wolverine in the 20th Century Fox “X-Men” film series. His accolades include a Grammy Award, an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.