When Blake Lively hits fashion problems, she gets creative.

In a post on her Instagram story, the pregnant “Simple Favour” star shared her ingenious solution for a small style snafu she encountered.

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button,” she wrote, “Wear both,” alongside a photo off a her polkadot maternity look.

“Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” she added of the fashion hack.

Over the last few months, Lively has been sharing plenty of pregnancy content on Instagram, including photos from her workouts and more.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, announced they were expecting their fourth child together back in September. They are also parents to 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and 2-year-old Betty.