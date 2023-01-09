With a crazy $30 million opening weekend, the scary doll thriller “M3GAN” defied forecasts and heated up a typically chilly period at the box office, confirming audiences’ infatuation with horror movies.

However, it was Universal’s initiative under Chief Marketing Officer Michael Moses that elevated “M3GAN” to a new level. The internet quickly fell in love with M3GAN.

As reported by Deadline, of the film, James Wan said: “In my previous doll movies — they don’t kill anyone. Annabelle never gets up and walks around. Everyone says I’m the killer doll guy. So, I said, I’m going to make a killer doll movie for a brand new generation. Today’s kids didn’t grow up with Chucky like we did.”