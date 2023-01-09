Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“And Just Like That…” is giving fans a sneak peek at the fabulous fashion of season 2.

The show’s co-head costume-designer, Danny Santiago, shared a glimpse of star Sarita Choudhury in a gorgeous Balmain outfit for the new season.

He captioned the post, “she’s a goddess 🥰”.

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2: What We Know About Aidan’s Return, Premiere And More

The actress looked stunning in the gold gown which included a hooded cape which draped down her body. The look was paired with gold pumps to give her an intimidating height.

The HBO Max show’s official account shared more snaps of Choudhury, showing off her stunning make-up and hints of gold in her hairdo.

READ MORE: HBO Max Executive Promises ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Will Be Closer To Classic ‘Sex And The City’

She played Seema Patel in season 2 and is set to reprise her role in the new season.

While a release date for the popular show’s follow-up season has yet to be announced, they’ve been filming new episodes in New York since September.