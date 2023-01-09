Sign Nicolas Cage up for another “Face/Off” movie.

In an interview with E! News, the actor was asked about the possibility of a sequel to the 1997 sci-fi action blockbuster co-starring John Travolta.

“I would love to get back into the ‘Face/Off’ ring,” Cage said.

In the original film, Travolta played FBI agent Sean Archer, who undergoes a groundbreaking surgery to trade faces with his arch enemy, Cage’s terrorist Castor Troy, in order to defeat him.

“I think Face/Off is so unique and there’s a lot to mention there that could be explored, especially dealing with the offspring of the characters,” he said of a possible sequel. “It would be almost like three-dimensional chess, three different layers, with the kids and the parents and everybody trying to like face-off.”

A lot of Cage’s interest in doing a sequel to the John Woo hit would be re-teaming with Travolta.

“John I always saw as a kindred spirit of sorts, and so much fun to work with and real positive energy,” he said. “I don’t know if I would look at it as it like master class as much as like just really fun.”

Recalling working together on the first film, he compared them to “two kids in the back of the school room, and we were able to get in trouble.”

While a “Face/Off” sequel may not be in the works just yet, Cage will next be seen in the action-horror comedy “Renfield”, with Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.