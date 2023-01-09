Kelly Rizzo is asking Elon Musk for a favour.

Monday marks one year since Rizzo’s husband, Bob Saget, died, and to honour the sad occasion, she took to Twitter to make a request of the social media company’s owner.

Tagging Musk in her tweet, Rizzo said of Saget’s old account, “I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done?”

And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He’d say “hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?” — Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) January 9, 2023

She added, “Bob would be very bummed about this.”

As of Monday evening, Saget’s account remains unverified. Since taking over Twitter over the fall, Musk has implemented a number of changes to the verification process on the platform, including allowing people who pay a subscription fee to get a blue verification checkmark.

Rizzo also shared a remembrance of Saget on her Instagram account, posting a video full of clips from their life together.

“One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides,” she wrote.

“Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day,” Rizzo added.