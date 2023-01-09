Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are going for round two.

On Monday, Somerhalder took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Reed is pregnant with their second child.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift,” the “Vampire Diaries” actor wrote. “ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

“Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Finally, he added, “All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Somerhalder and the “Twilight” actress began dating in 2014, tying the knot in April 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2017.